BRIEF-Global Daily Fantasy Sports says purchased Mondogoal Limited's operating assets
* Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. acquires Mondogoal, a leader in daily fantasy sports, renews agreement with operators Lottomatica & Sisal
LJUBLJANA, April 21 The operator of Slovenia's sole nuclear power plant Krsko (NEK) will halt the plant because of a problem with a steam valve, NEK spokeswoman Ida Novak Jerele told Reuters on Friday.
The plant is expected to be back on the grid by the end of the weekend. There was no impact on the environment, she said. (Reporting by Maja Zuvela, editing by David Evans)
* Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. acquires Mondogoal, a leader in daily fantasy sports, renews agreement with operators Lottomatica & Sisal
* Changyou.com announces formation of independent special committee to review preliminary non-binding proposal to acquire the company