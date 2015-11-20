Comcast and Charter to announce wireless partnership shortly -WSJ
May 7 Comcast Corp and Charter Communications Inc may announce a wireless partnership shortly, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal on Sunday.
LJUBLJANA Nov 20 The Slovenian Sovereign Holding (SDH) state-owned investment fund has approved the sale of its 71-percent stake in hygienic tissue producer Paloma, SDH said in a statement on Friday.
It gave no details on the buyer or the sale price due to a confidentiality agreement.
Unlisted Paloma is one of 15 firms earmarked for privatisation in 2013. So far, six have been sold. (Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by Jason Neely)
* Accenture acquires creative and design agencies The Monkeys and Maud to expand its customer experience capabilities in Australia and New Zealand