* Cancellation follows court dispute
* Elemental Holding cancels bid for Gorenje Surovina
(Updates with quotes, details, background)
By Marja Novak
LJUBLJANA, June 1 Polish investment fund Abris
Capital has cancelled its bid to take over Slovenian state-owned
hygienic tissue producer Paloma, Paloma said in a statement on
Wednesday.
Abris was due to inject 15 million euros into the company
and then make a bid for the whole firm but cancelled its move
after minority shareholders asked a court to reject the deal,
claiming Slovakian fund Eco Invest was ready to offer more.
The court rejected the plea of minority shareholders last
week but shareholders still have the right to appeal against the
court's decision.
"Abris Capital informed Paloma that it plans to cancel the
takeover because all the conditions for the takeover have not
been cleared by May 27, 2016, as agreed previously," Paloma
said.
Noone at Abris was immediately available to comment.
"It is hard to say why Abris decided to cancel the deal but
this only confirms that Slovenian business needs faster court
procedures," Borut Hocevar, an analyst at daily paper Finance,
told Reuters.
Earlier on Wednesday Polish firm Elemental Holding
cancelled its planned takeover of Slovenia's recycling company
Gorenje Surovina, saying the conditions for the takeover had not
been met.
Household appliances maker Gorenje, which owns
Gorenje Surovina, said later all the conditions for the sale had
been met by May 31 as agreed.
Paloma is one of about 30 companies whose privatisation was
due to start or be completed this year.
State-owned Slovenian Sovereign Holding, which is
coordinating privatisation, said it would only comment on the
matter on Thursday.
Slovenia, which narrowly avoided an international bailout of
its banks in 2013, has been reluctant to sell a number of state
firms and lenders over the past decades, so the government still
controls about 50 percent of the economy.
In August the sale of Slovenia's largest telecoms operator
Telekom Slovenia, which would be one of the biggest
privatisations in years, was cancelled after the sole bidder,
British fund Cinven, pulled out.
"Cancelled privatisations are a bad signal for investors. We
need faster privatisation because companies need strong
strategic partners as figures show firms in state ownership are
usually less successful than private ones," said Goran Novkovic,
executive director of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
The International Monetary Fund also said earlier this month
that Slovenia needs to speed up privatisation and encourage
private investment to sustain reasonable growth.
(Reporting By Marja Novak, editing by David Evans)