* Eco-Invest says still interested in Paloma
* Public share auction possible
LJUBLJANA, June 2 Slovenia will go ahead with
the privatisation of hygienic tissue producer Paloma after
Polish investment fund Abris Capital cancelled its takeover bid
for the firm, state holding company Slovenian Sovereign Holding
(SDH) said on Thursday.
SDH, which owns 71 percent of Paloma and coordinates
privatisations, said in a statement that unless a strategic
partner is found to inject capital in Paloma, the company's
shares will be sold in a public auction later this year.
Abris Capital, which had been expected to inject 15 million
euros ($16.80 million) into Paloma and then announce a takeover
bid, pulled out after minority shareholders asked a court to
reject the deal, saying Slovakian fund Eco-Invest was ready to
offer more for Paloma.
Eco-Invest told Reuters on Thursday that it was still
interested in buying Paloma but gave no details of how much it
could bid.
Paloma has said it needs fresh capital urgently to modernise
its production and ensure further development of the company,
which makes toilet paper, paper towels, tissues and napkins.
Paloma is one of about 30 Slovenian firms whose
privatisation is due to start or be completed this year
according to the SDH privatisation plan unveiled last year.
($1 = 0.8930 euros)
(Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Adrian Croft)