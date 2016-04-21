BRIEF-Imperium Crown Limited seeks trading halt
* Requests for trading halt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LJUBLJANA, April 21 Petrol shareholders voted in favour of raising the Slovenian fuel retailer's dividend to 12.6 euros per share from the 11.7 euros paid last year at a meeting on Thursday, the company said.
Management had proposed a dividend of 11.1 euros last month and will be paid on August 12.
Last month Petrol reported an 8 percent rise in 2015 net profit despite a 5 percent fall in sales.
State-owned investment firm Slovenian Sovereign Holding, which pushed for a higher dividend, is Petrol's largest shareholder with a 19.8 percent stake.
(Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by Jason Neely)
* Requests for trading halt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says wins order in france worth approximately SEK 30 million