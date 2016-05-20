(Adds quote, cost savings)
LJUBLJANA May 20 Slovenia's largest fuel
retailer Petrol achieved a 5 percent rise in
first-quarter net profit to 14 million euros ($15.7 million)
despite of a drop in sales, the company said on Friday.
Petrol, which operates 484 fuel stations in Slovenia,
Croatia, Bosnia, Serbia, Montenegro and Kosovo, cited improved
efficiency and an 8 percent reduction in material costs,
including energy costs.
"Profit was higher because of cost-effectiveness and the
rise in sales volumes," Petrol spokesman Sandi Salkic said.
Sales income fell 6 percent to 827 million euros, mainly
because of lower global oil prices, which were down by about 35
percent from the same period last year. In volume terms,
Petrol's sales of oil products rose by 16 percent.
Economic conditions in Slovenia are improving, the company
said, but it warned that Croatia and other south European
markets remain tough because of low purchasing power, high
unemployment and poor payment discipline.
($1 = 0.8922 euros)
