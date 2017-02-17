(Updates with quote, details, background)

LJUBLJANA Feb 17 Slovenia's largest fuel retailer Petrol's group net profit was 72.7 million euros ($77.12 million) in 2016, up from 65.3 million a year before, helped by the Slovenia government lifting some price controls on fuels, the company said on Friday.

Sales rose by 1 percent to 3.86 billion euros and it maintained its December forecast of net profit reaching 74.7 million euros this year and sales falling to 3.6 billion as cars and buildings use less fuel.

"As technologies develop, less energy is needed for a bigger output: although there are more cars on the road they can now travel further on less fuel; thanks to energy efficient construction and insulated buildings, less energy is required for heating and cooling," Petrol said.

At the end of 2016 Petrol operated 487 filling stations in Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Bosnia, Montenegro and Kosovo, unchanged from the end of 2015. The number is expected to rise to 493 this year.

Last year, Slovenia dropped state controls on the prices of gasoline and heating oil, although it kept some gasoline prices on local roads under control.

($1 = 0.9427 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Louise Ireland and Lisa Shumaker)