ZAGREB Oct 25 Slovenia's largest fuel retailer
Petrol said its estimated group net profit in the
first nine months had risen by 16 percent to 41.9 million euros
despite tough economic conditions in its main markets, Slovenia
and Croatia.
Sales were up 18 percent to 2.8 billon euros, it said in a
statement on Thursday but did not elaborate further.
Earlier this month, the European Bank of Reconstruction and
Development predicted the economies of Croatia, Slovenia and
Hungary, already hard hit by the crisis in the euro zone, will
contract this year.
Petrol operates 461 filling stations in Slovenia, Croatia,
Bosnia, Serbia, Montenegro and Kosovo.
Slovenia's daily Finance reported on Thursday that Petrol
might issue a 30-50 million euro bond with a 3-5 year maturity
in next two months to refinance its short-term obligations.
Petrol did not want to comment on the report.
The company is due to release final nine-month business
results on November 23.
Petrol shares lost 1.88 percent in Thursday's trade and
closed at 209 euros before the news was released.
(Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Mike Nesbit)