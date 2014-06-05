LJUBLJANA, June 5 Slovenia's largest fuel
retailer Petrol will next week hold meetings with
investors ahead of a possible international bond issue, the
company said in a statement on Thursday.
It said it had mandated JP Morgan to arrange a series of
meetings across Europe from June 9.
"Depending on market conditions, the meetings may be
followed by an inaugural issue of euro-denominated bonds," the
company said, without giving further details.
It also said it had obtained a preliminary Standard&Poor's
credit rating, with a long-term rating of BBB- and a short-term
rating of A-3 with a stable outlook.
