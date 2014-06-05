LJUBLJANA, June 5 Slovenia's largest fuel retailer Petrol will next week hold meetings with investors ahead of a possible international bond issue, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

It said it had mandated JP Morgan to arrange a series of meetings across Europe from June 9.

"Depending on market conditions, the meetings may be followed by an inaugural issue of euro-denominated bonds," the company said, without giving further details.

It also said it had obtained a preliminary Standard&Poor's credit rating, with a long-term rating of BBB- and a short-term rating of A-3 with a stable outlook. (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Mark Potter)