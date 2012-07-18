LJUBLJANA, July 18 Slovenia's parliament approved a state guarantee for a 440 million euros ($537.4 million) loan from the European Investment Bank bringing the completion of the controversial TES 6 coal power plant one step nearer.

French engineering group Alstom had threatened to pull out of building the plant in March after saying it had not received sufficient financing guarantees from the country's leaders.

At the same time, environmentalists, strongly opposed to the use of fossil oils at the plant, said they would force a referendum if the government backed the project's financing.

Wednesday's decision by the government, approved by 29 votes against 20, was given on the condition that the cost of the whole project would not exceed the planned 1.3 billion euros.

Environmentalists, however, insist that Slovenia should be investing into renewable energy sources instead.

The construction of the 600 MW plant, started in February this year, is due to be completed in 2015.

It has so far secured a total of 750 million euros of loans from the EIB and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. ($1=0.8188 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Mike Nesbit)