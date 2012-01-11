LJUBLJANA Jan 11 Slovenia's parliament on Wednesday rejected the centre-left former Ljubljana mayor Zoran Jankovic as new prime minister, parliamentary speaker Gregor Virant announced.

Jankovic, whose Positive Slovenia party gained the most votes at the snap election on Dec. 4, needed the support of at least 46 out of 90 parliamentary members but only managed to gain the support of 42 members.

The president and parliamentary members now have up to 14 days to nominate new candidates for prime minister with Janez Jansa, head of the centre-right Slovenian Democratic Party, which is the second strongest party in parliament, being the most likely candidate.