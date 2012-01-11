REFILE-Warren Buffett to encourage investing in Israel bonds
NEW YORK, June 12 Billionaire investor Warren Buffett will travel to New York this week to help Israel sell government bonds, the underwriting agency for the bonds said on Monday.
LJUBLJANA Jan 11 Slovenia's parliament on Wednesday rejected the centre-left former Ljubljana mayor Zoran Jankovic as new prime minister, parliamentary speaker Gregor Virant announced.
Jankovic, whose Positive Slovenia party gained the most votes at the snap election on Dec. 4, needed the support of at least 46 out of 90 parliamentary members but only managed to gain the support of 42 members.
The president and parliamentary members now have up to 14 days to nominate new candidates for prime minister with Janez Jansa, head of the centre-right Slovenian Democratic Party, which is the second strongest party in parliament, being the most likely candidate.
NEW YORK, June 12 Billionaire investor Warren Buffett will travel to New York this week to help Israel sell government bonds, the underwriting agency for the bonds said on Monday.
BERLIN, June 13 France should bring its budget deficit back down below the European Union's 3 percent ceiling this year to help re-establish credibility under President Emmanuel Macron, the European Union's budget commissioner said.