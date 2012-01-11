* New candidates to be nominated in 14 days

* Janez Jansa the most likely candidate

* Slovenia credit ratings under pressure

By Marja Novak

LJUBLJANA, Jan 11 Slovenia's parliament rejected on Wednesday the centre-left former Ljubljana mayor Zoran Jankovic as new prime minister, parliamentary speaker Gregor Virant announced.

Jankovic, whose Positive Slovenia party gained the most votes at a snap election on Dec. 4, needed the support of at least 46 out of 90 parliamentary members but only managed to gain the support of 42.

The president and members of parliament now have up to 14 days to nominate new candidates with Janez Jansa, head of the centre-right Slovenian Democratic Party, the second strongest party in parliament, the most likely.

"Jansa has a better chance than Jankovic to be confirmed as a new prime minister but the polarisation in the parliament is big, so it will be difficult to rule for any prime minister," Meta Roglic, an analyst of the daily Dnevnik, told Reuters.

Jansa, Slovenia's prime minister from 2004 to 2008, had pledged to cut the budget deficit, speed up privatisation and selectively raise the retirement age.

Slovenia's political crisis started in September when parliament ousted the centre-left government of Prime Minister Borut Pahor over internal coalition squabbles and its inability to enforce reforms that would speed economic growth.

Export-oriented Slovenia was badly hit by the global crisis and its economy shrank by 8 percent in 2009. After a mild recovery in 2010 recent data showed that another recession was possible as the economy contracted by 0.5 percent in the third quarter of 2011.

All major credit rating agencies have cut Slovenia's ratings since September amid the political crisis, lack of reforms and the deepening of the euro zone debt crisis, and put it on a negative watch.

One agency, Fitch, told Reuters last week that Slovenia needed to form a new government urgently and come up with a plan to narrow its budget deficit to maximise its chance of averting another rate cut.