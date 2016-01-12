LJUBLJANA Jan 12 The Slovenian government plans
to inject about 3 million euros into state-owned Adria Airways,
the Delo daily newspaper said on Tuesday, citing unofficial
sources.
It will receive an additional 2 million to 5 million euros
from a German private investment fund, possibly 4K Invest or
Callista Private Equity, Delo said.
Adria Airways was not available for immediate comment, nor
was Slovenian Sovereign Holding (SDH), the state investment fund
in charge of privatisation and managing state assets.
Adria is one of 15 state firms which were earmarked for
privatisation in 2013. Seven have been sold.
In July, SDH called for expressions of interest into buying
91.58 percent of Adria. In October it said several parties had
shown interest.
(Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by Jason Neely)