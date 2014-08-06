FRANKFURT Aug 6 Slovenia's state investment
firm SDH, which is in charge of selling state assets, said on
Wednesday it would start exclusive talks over Ljubljana airport
with Germany's Fraport.
The talks for a purchase of Aerodrom Ljubljana
will continue for a limited period, SDH said on its website,
adding that Fraport was the highest bidder.
If the talks were successful, Fraport, operator of Europe's
third-largest airport in Frankfurt, would beat France's Vinci
, which said last month it was bidding for Ljubljana
airport.
The Slovenian government had said it expected binding bids
for the 75.5 percent controlling stake in its largest airport in
July.
Selling off state-owned companies is seen as a key component
of Slovenia's ability to stabilise its finances and its economy
after the government had to spend 3 billion euros ($4 billion)
last year to rescue troubled banks and narrowly avoided having
to seek an international bailout.
The outgoing government has earmarked 15 companies for
privatisation, and has already sold two of them. Others on the
list include Slovenia's second-largest bank Nova KBM (NKBM) and
telecom firm Telekom.
(1 US dollar = 0.7476 euro)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan and David Evans)