PARIS/LJUBLJANA, July 3 Europe's biggest
construction and concessions company, Vinci, said on
Thursday that it was bidding to buy Slovenian airport operator
Aerodrom Ljubljana.
The Slovenian government had said it expected binding bids
for the 75.5 percent controlling stake in its largest airport
this month.
"Vinci confirms that it is a candidate in the tender to buy
Ljubljana airport," a Vinci spokesman said.
Slovenian daily newspaper Finance, citing unofficial
sources, said Vinci is offering about 50 euros per share, which
would value the company at 96.7 million euros.
It said German airport operator Fraport was among
bidders for Aerodrom with a similar offer. Fraport gave no
immediate comment to Reuters.
According to Finance, Italian airport operator Gruppo Save
and international investment firm Friedmann Pacific were also
bidding for Aerodrom. The two companies gave no immediate
comment to Reuters.
Finance said Slovenian state investment firm SDH, which is
managing the sale of Aerodrom, is expected to continue
negotiations with the two or three highest bidders by Friday.
SDH gave no immediate comment.
Shares in Aerodrom were up by 4.76 percent to 48.2 euros by
0814 GMT, pushed up by the sale expectations, while the
blue-chip SBI index was down 0.18 percent.
Miro Cerar, who is well placed to become the next Slovenian
prime minister according to opinion polls, told Reuters on
Wednesday that he was against the sale of Aerodrom but was not
sure if the sales process could be stopped.
Slovenia will hold an election on July 13 triggered after
centre-left Prime Minister Alenka Bratusek resigned in May after
she lost the battle for the leadership of the Positive Slovenia
party.
The country, which narrowly avoided an international bailout
last year, has been reluctant to sell major companies so the
government still controls about half of the economy.
The outgoing government last year earmarked 15 firms for
privatisation, among them Aerodrom, in order to boost its income
and improve corporate governance. Two of those firms have been
sold.
