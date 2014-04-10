LJUBLJANA, April 10 Slovenia mandated consultant
Daiwa Corporate Advisory Limited as a financial advisor in the
sale of 72.9 percent of metal products maker Cinkarna Celje
, state investment fund SOD said on Thursday.
Cinkarna is one of 15 firms that Slovenia earmarked for
privatisation last year to increase the budget income and
improve corporate governance in the country which narrowly
avoided an international bailout in December.
The stake on sale is mainly owned by SOD, state-owned banks
and a state insurer. Cinkarna has a market capitalisation of
112.5 million euros.
(Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Erica Billingham)