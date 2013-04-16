LJUBLJANA, April 16 Slovenia's banking sector
has recovered to make 9 million euros of pre-tax profit in the
first two months of this year after ending 2012 with a joint
pre-tax loss of 769 million, the Bank of Slovenia said on
Tuesday.
The country's banking sector is burdened by bad loans to the
tune of some 7 billion euros or about 20 percent of GDP,
prompting speculation Slovenia could be the next euro zone
member in need of an international bailout.
The small euro zone member should speed up privatisation to
consolidate its banks and public finances, the central bank also
said in a statement on Tuesday.
Since last month's chaotic bailout of Cyprus, yields on
Slovenian bonds have risen to almost 7 percent, a threshold at
which other euro zone strugglers have been forced to reach out
for help.
The yield on its 10-year benchmark bond rose 10 basis points
to 6.96 percent on Tuesday, up from 4.77 percent on March 15,
the day before the Cyprus deal, Reuters data showed.
