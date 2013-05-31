By Marja Novak
| LJUBLJANA
LJUBLJANA May 31 With its pristine aisles and
well-stocked shelves, Slovenian food retailer Mercator doesn't
look like a supermarket owned, indirectly, by an ex-Communist
state in Eastern Europe.
Like the country itself, Slovenia's biggest employer
appeared a picture of dynamic good health.
But since taking the helm in June 2012, Mercator CEO Toni
Balazic has been the bearer of bad news: not only is the company
actually making a loss, he now says it will have to shed up to
1,000 of its 23,900 jobs to stay afloat.
Slovenia is scrambling to sell the chain, along with more
than a dozen state firms that the tiny Alpine country must
divest to avoid going cap in hand to the European Union for a
bailout of its floundering financial system.
The former Yugoslav republic's economic model has crashed
since the global crisis ravaged its vital European export market
and shackled its mainly state-owned banks with 7 billion euros
of loans that are not being paid back.
The crisis has exposed a culture of poor management and
cronyism in an economy around 50 percent controlled by the
state.
Slovenia is now staring at a fire-sale of public assets that
were once considered sacrosanct. Critics say the country will
rue not having sold them earlier.
The European Commission urged Slovenia on Wednesday to speed
up privatisation and "establish, by September 2013, an ambitious
timetable for the divestment of direct and indirect state
shareholdings of banks".
"Slovenia is now being forced to sell its assets at much
lower prices," said Slovenian economist Egon Zakrajsek, who
works for the U.S. Federal Reserve System but was commenting in
a private capacity.
POLITICAL CONNECTIONS
Privatisation should have occurred in the early 1990s, he
told Reuters, as soon as Slovenia became independent. The most
northerly former Yugoslav republic, which borders on EU members
Austria and Italy, blazed a trail for the Balkan region by
joining the EU in 2004 and the euro currency bloc in 2007.
"Instead," he said, "A small group of politically connected
quasi-experts in economics persuaded former communist
politicians that foreign direct investment was bad for economic
development and that most of the country's assets should remain
in Slovenian hands, owned either directly by the government, or
by the government using its influence in the banking system to
channel cheap credit to politically-connected managers."
Mercator is 19 percent owned by Slovenia's state
banks, which are the largest in the country. They are also among
the main owners of brewery Pivovarna Lasko, which is
the biggest shareholder in Mercator with 23 percent.
The banks acquired most of their stakes in Mercator and
Lasko in 2009 in exchange for loans given to the previous owners
- local firms connected to Lasko - that could not be repaid.
For years, political pressure from successive governments
thwarted a sale of the supermarket chain. Riding high on rapid,
export-driven economic growth, politicians were reluctant to
give up such a powerful economic lever, with its potential for
patronage.
But a bold expansion by Mercator into the Balkans backfired
in the face of cheaper competition notably from privately-owned
German discount retailers Hofer and Lidl, the Austrian owner of
the international Spar brand and Serbia's Maxi, a unit of
Belgian supermarket chain Delhaize.
The company has had to retreat from Albania and will quit
Bulgaria this year.
Slovenia's exports led by Renault cars and auto
components, household appliances and pharmaceuticals slumped
with the onset of the global crisis.
The resulting strain on its banks risks making the country
the sixth member of the 17-nation euro zone to seek a bailout
from its EU partners and the International Monetary Fund.
To avoid that, the government hopes to raise up to 1 billion
euros within a year from the sale of 15 state-controlled
companies, including the second-biggest bank, Nova KBM
, the largest telecoms operator, Telekom
Slovenia, Ljubljana airport and national carrier Adria
Airways.
VALUE HALVED
Last year, Croatian food producer and retailer, Agrokor,
offered 221 euros per share to buy Mercator, valuing the company
at 832 million euros.
It withdrew the offer when the Slovenian firm's previous
management refused to let the bidder conduct due diligence,
arguing that Agrokor was its main rival in the Balkans and would
gain vital business intelligence. Moreover, the deal might fall
foul of competition authorities since it would increase
Agrokor's already large market share in several Balkan states.
When Agrokor bid again in a new tender this year, it offered
only half the price - 110 euros per share, according to sources
close to Mercator's owners. It was still the highest bid.
"The right moment for the sale of Mercator was missed last
year when the bid was twice as high," said Gregor Meden, an
investment fund manager at investment firm KD Skladi.
"I believe Slovenian politicians are afraid of losing the
privileges that would be gone with the sale of Mercator," he
told the Slovenian daily Finance.
"The national interest story is almost always a story of
losing rents and privileges."
"PARTY QUOTAS"
In 2008, the government rejected all bids for Slovenia
Telekom as too low, while in 2011 the state prevented the sale
of Nova KBM bank, allowing private investors to buy only 49
percent of the new share issue while the state bought 51 percent
through several state companies to keep a dominant stake.
This year, Belgian banking and insurance group KBC
sold its 22 percent stake in Slovenia's largest bank, NLB, to
the Slovenian state for 2.77 million euros after successive
governments refused to sell it a majority share.
Loose lending, some of it to politically connected
businessmen, has led the banks to the brink of collapse. They
will be saved for now by a 900 million euro capital hike in July
and the creation of a "bad bank" in June to siphon off
non-performing loans.
According to former Finance Minister Janez Sustersic, in
office for a year until January, state firms are run by a system
of party quotas and horse-trading over who is appointed to the
supervisory boards, management and even lower posts.
"The present way of managing (state companies) is the main
reason why we need privatisation," Sustersic told Slovenian
daily Delo in an interview published on May 22. "The logic of
party quotas is one of the worst things that exist...
"Nobody knows what parallel deals are made when positions in
state companies are being traded," he said.
Sustersic, who quit last week the centre-right Civic List
party, a member of the current and previous ruling coalitions,
declined to be interviewed for this story because he was
traveling.
Even now, according to an opinion poll taken this month by
Delo Stik, only 50 percent of Slovenians say they favour
privatisation.
Centre-left Prime Minister Alenka Bratusek's two-month-old
coalition government, an awkward alliance of right and left, is
split too, with the second largest party, the Social Democrats,
successors to the former Communist party, openly critical.
"We should sell companies that the state does not know how to
manage, while the sale of those that offer stable employment and
pour profits into the state budget is harder to understand,"
said the party's deputy leader, Agriculture Minister Dejan
Zidan.
The Social Democrats would not cause a "political crisis"
over the policy, he said, but financial markets remain sceptical
about whether Bratusek can keep her pledge in the face of strong
opposition.
Mercator's owners have asked Agrokor and investment fund Mid
Europa Partners to raise their bids but have so far not reported
whether the offers have been improved.
The signs are ominous.
Croatian metal products wholesaler Osimpex backed away last
week from bidding for Slovenian shoemaker Peko, citing
unspecified additional requirements from the state, which holds
a majority stake. With 380 employees, Peko now faces bankruptcy.
Stanko Stepisnik, Slovenia's economy minister, made clear
that politics would have "a big say" in the sale of Mercator.
(Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Matt Robinson and Paul
Taylor)