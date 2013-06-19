LJUBLJANA, June 19 Slovenia's parliament will on Friday vote on plans to privatise 15 firms, among them the country's second largest bank Nova KBM and the main telecoms provider Telekom Slovenia.

A majority of lawmakers are expected to support the privatisations, which are a key part of fiscal reforms the government hopes will help the country avert a bailout.

