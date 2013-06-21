* The sale could yield up to 1 bln euros
* Telekom Slovenia, bank Nova KBM on the list
(Adds analyst quote, details, background)
By Marja Novak
LJUBLJANA, June 21 Slovenian lawmakers approved
government plans on Friday to sell 15 state companies as part of
the country's efforts to cut the budget deficit and avoid
becoming the latest euro zone member to need an international
bailout.
The companies include Slovenia's largest telecom operator,
Telekom Slovenia, its second-biggest bank, Nova KBM
, national airline Adria Airways and Ljubljana airport.
"We have to tackle this privatisation with a high degree of
professionalism ... as Slovenia does not have a lot of
credibility in this area, since many privatisation processes in
the past have not been completed," Finance Minister Uros Cufer
told parliament before the vote.
Analysts estimate Slovenia could get some 1 billion euros
($1.3 billion) at most from the sale of the 15 firms. Most of
that sum should come from Telekom, which has a market
capitalisation of 700 million euros on Ljubljana's tiny stock
market and is 75-percent owned by the state and its firms.
"This is a positive signal to the markets ... although there
will be a very limited investor interest in some companies on
the list," said Andraz Grahek, a managing partner at Capital
Genetics consultancy.
"Luckily, the list includes Telekom, which will probably
account for most of the proceeds from the sale," he added.
Grahek said paint and varnish producer Helios could be one
of the first to go as its sale process already started last
year. State-owned firms have about 65 percent in Helios and the
sale is expected to yield some 200 million euros, according to
the local media.
The government has said the sale of most other firms on the
list will start in September.
Slovenia is the only ex-communist state which refused to
sell most of its banks and insurers and a number of other large
firms. As a result, the state has kept control over some 50
percent of the economy, which has led to cronyism and
corruption.
The country was badly hit by the global crisis due to its
dependency on exports and the government's macroeconomic
institute said on Thursday recession would extend into 2014,
mainly because of budget cuts.
The government hopes to cut the budget deficit to the
EU-approved maximum of 3 percent of GDP in 2015 from 7.9 percent
expected this year. This year's budget will be burdened by the
state aid for local banks, which have accumulated 7 billion
euros in bad loans. ($1 = 0.7590 euros)
(Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and
Patrick Graham, Ron Askew)