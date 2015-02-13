By Marja Novak
| LJUBLJANA
LJUBLJANA Feb 13 Two major privatisations
slated for this month might be delayed because of procedural
problems, but Slovenia remains fully committed to its sell-off
programme, the finance ministry said on Friday.
Slovenia, which has been reluctant to sell its major firms
since gaining independence from Belgrade in 1991, earmarked 15
firms for privatisation in 2013 as it narrowly avoided an
international bailout.
However, only three have been sold to date and the
government still controls about half of the economy.
In the latest setback, Finance Ministry State Secretary
Metod Dragonja said the sale of telecoms operator Telekom
Slovenia, and the country's second largest bank, Nova
KBM (NKBM), might not be completed this month, as expected.
Addressing a parliamentary board for the supervision of
public finances, Dragonja said both sales could be delayed
because the bidders wanted further information on possible legal
liabilities facing the two companies.
"The government and the Slovenian Sovereign Holding are
doing everything to keep the highest possible dynamics of the
(privatisation) process," Dragonja said. The Sovereign Holding
is a state investment firm that is coordinating sell-offs.
Various sources have told Reuters that international
investment funds Cinven, Providence, Apax and Bain Capital are
among the bidders for Telekom, the largest company on the
privatisation list, along with German telecoms operator Deutsche
Telekom.
However, Dragonja said the bidders were concerned about
several court cases against the company for allegedly abusing
its dominant market position. Local media has said these could
result in damages of up to 440 million euros ($500 million).
In the case of bank NKBM, the Slovenian Association of Small
Shareholders has sued it, saying shareholder capital and
subordinated bonds should not have been erased when the bank was
rescued by the state in 2013.
Hungarian bank OTP and U.S. investment fund Apollo
are bidding for NKBM, sources and local media have reported.
The Slovenian government had to pour more than 3 billion
euros into local banks in 2013 to prevent them from collapsing
under bad loans. During the process, which enabled the country
to avoid an international bailout, the government nationalised
the rescued banks, among them NKBM.
The Bank of Slovenia said on Wednesday it had acted in line
with EU legislation when it put together the rescue
packages.
Supporters of Slovenia's privatisation plan say the
sell-offs are needed to bring fresh capital into the country and
provide it with long-term financial stability.
However, an opposition party and several civil society
groups are protesting against the disposals, complaining that
top companies will end up in foreign hands.
($1 = 0.8775 euros)
(Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Crispian Balmer)