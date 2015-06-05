LJUBLJANA, June 5 Pursuing privatisation would boost Slovenia's economy, the European Commission's deputy president Valdis Dombrovskis said on Friday, urging the country to sell all 15 firms it said it would privatise in 2013.

Slovenia, which narrowly avoided an international bailout for its banks in 2013 in the wake of the global financial crisis, returned to growth in 2014 but the government expects the expansion to slow down this year.

"We welcome the privatisation plans of the Slovenian government, including the list of 15 companies already approved by parliament," Dombrovskis told Reuters in an interview during his one-day visit to Ljubljana.

"We believe that the completion of these privatisations would provide an additional boost to Slovenia's economy and also show Slovenia as an attractive place for foreign investment," he added.

There is growing uncertainty over whether the largest company on the privatisation list, Telekom Slovenia, will be sold to sole bidder investment firm Cinven.

So far only four out of 15 firms that were earmarked for privatisation have been sold.

Late on Thursday state-owned investment firm SDH, which is coordinating the privatisation, said it would ask the government to decide whether Telekom should be sold.

While Prime Minister Miro Cerar's Party of Modern Centre supports the sale, its junior coalition partner the centre-left Social Democrats party is against it.

The Finance Ministry was unable to say on Friday when the government will take the decision on Telekom sale, but Cinven said earlier this week that its offer will expire on June 10.

Sources close to the sale process say Cinven is offering up to 130 euros per share for Telekom, which would value the company at 850 million euros. Telekom closed 2 percent lower on Friday at 99 euros, while the blue-chip SBI lost 0.44 percent.

Slovenia has been reluctant to sell its major companies over the past decades, so the government still controls about 50 percent of the economy and as much as 60 percent of the banking sector.

The government expects the economy to expand by 2.4 percent this year versus growth of 2.6 percent in 2014, mainly on account of an expected smaller increase in exports. (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Hugh Lawson)