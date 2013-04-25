* Finance ministry to send plan to government in two weeks

* Plans austerity moves to cut budget deficit

* Draft reform plan lacks details-analyst (Adds details, background, wraps up with draft reform programme)

By Marja Novak

LJUBLJANA, April 25 Slovenia has delayed announcing a plan to sell its sizeable holdings in state-owned firms, a central part of reforms needed to help the euro zone country stave off a bailout.

The finance ministry said it expected to submit a privatisation plan to the government in the second week of May, contradicting an earlier pledge from Prime Minister Alenka Bratusek to reveal a scheme as early as this week.

Following the chaotic rescue of Cyprus last month, Bratusek's month-old cabinet is under pressure to convince investors to keep financing Slovenia via the debt markets.

"The proposals for the privatisation of companies will probably be sent to the government in the week starting May 6," finance ministry spokeswoman Irena Ferkulj told Reuters.

The scheme is seen as a way to boost state revenues and bolster the confidence of investors who have become sceptical of the government's commitment to cut its budget deficit and sell off state firms that control as much as half of the economy.

It is expected to be part of a programme the government aims to adopt by May 9 and then send to the European Commission.

Media reports have speculated the government could sell its stakes in telecommunications operator Telekom, fuel retailer Petrol and bank Nova KBM , which all have majority or large market shares.

BANKS

At the reform programme's core is a plan to clean up the ex-Yugoslav country's three biggest banks, which are all majority or largely owned by the state and are nursing the lion's share of 7 billion euros of bad loans in the lending sector.

In a draft, the government said they needed 900 million euros ($1.2 billion) in new capital by the end of July.

That figure was, for now, lower than an estimate from the International Monetary Fund, which last month said the country's three largest, state-owned banks would need about 1 billion euros of new funds to shore up their balance sheets this year.

"There is a possibility that further recapitalisations will be needed, depending upon the development of the Slovenian economy and the transfer value of bad loans to the bad bank," the draft programme said.

Slovenia's borrowing costs spiked after the Cyprus bailout. The government bought breathing room last week with an issue and early buyback of debt that helped push its 10-year bond yields more than a percentage point lower to 5.842 percent.

But Slovenia still needs another 2 billion euros by the year end to cover the budget gap and the bank recapitalisation. It started non-deal road shows in financial capitals on Monday.

Some analysts have suggested Ljubljana will opt for a quick issue. Finance Minister Uros Cufer told Reuters last month it had enough liquidity to last until October, although it is not clear if that estimate included the bank recapitalisation costs.

It is the only one of European Union's newer eastern entrants that did not privatise its financial sector after the fall of communism in 1989, leading to bad management and the repeated need for bailouts at taxpayers' expense.

The three state banks, Nova Ljubljanska Banka, Nova KBM and Abanka Vipa, still dominate the lending sector with a market share of more than 50 percent.

DELAY

The government's plan is to move most of the non-performing loans to a "bad bank" starting in June and then offer guarantees of up to 4 billion euros to the bad bank, which will issue bonds to exchange for the non-performing loans.

The IMF and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development club of wealthy countries have urged Ljubljana to sell the banks after the clean up and recapitalisation.

But the banks' sales still face opposition from politicians in the fragile, four-party ruling coalition and officials have said there are no prospective buyers at present.

The government also said in the draft it would cut its budget deficit from 4 percent of gross domestic product in 2012 with tax hikes and spending cuts.

But it gave no details, and Royal Bank of Scotland analyst Abbas Ameli Renani said the draft had done little to rectify complaints that the government was moving too slowly.

In another sign of difficulty, the government called off a meeting of heads of all parliamentary parties on a fiscal "golden rule" planned after the main opposition party, the Slovenian Democratic Party, said it could not attend. ($1 = 0.7695 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)