LJUBLJANA, July 3 Outgoing Slovenian Prime
Minister Alenka Bratusek said on Thursday she plans to stop all
privatisations until a new government is formed after the July
13 snap election.
"I will propose to the government today that we require SDH
to stop all privatisation processes until a new government is in
place," Bratusek said on Twitter. Her cabinet confirmed the
tweet to Reuters.
State investment firm SDH is in charge of selling 15 firms
that were earmarked for sale last year and include the second
largest bank Nova KBM and airport Aerodrom Ljubljana.
Slovenia will hold the election after Bratusek resigned in
May because she lost the battle for the leadership of her
Positive Slovenia party.
(Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and
Alison Williams)