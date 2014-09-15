LJUBLJANA, Sept 15 Slovenia must continue the
privatisation of 15 firms earmarked for sale last year, incoming
finance minister Dusan Mramor told a parliamentary committee
hearing on Monday.
His comment was likely to please foreign investors, keen for
Slovenia to steady its finances after narrowly avoiding an
international bailout for its banks last year. The outgoing
cabinet last year vowed to sell 15 firms, three of which have
been sold so far.
Earlier this month state-owned investment firm SDH, which is
managing the privatisation, halted the sale of telecom operator
Telekom Slovenia, the largest of the 15, pending
approval to continue the process from the new government.
