LJUBLJANA Dec 3 Slovenia plans to start privatising about 20 companies in 2016, the management board of state investment firm Slovenian Sovereign Holding (SDH), which coordinates privatisations, said on Thursday.

The board said the biggest privatisation to start in the coming year would be the sale of Slovenia's largest bank, Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), which was rescued by the state in 2013. (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Mark Potter)