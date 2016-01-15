(Updates with details, background)
LJUBLJANA Jan 15 Slovenia approved a plan on
Friday to inject capital into state-owned airline Adria Airways
while at the same time selling the company, the government said
in a statement after its weekly meeting.
"The sale of Adria Airways along with capital injection by
the Republic of Slovenia ... means a lesser cost to the Republic
of Slovenia than a potential bankruptcy or an establishment of a
new airline company," it said.
The government added a private investor would also
participate in the capital injection and subsequently buy the
company, but gave no further details.
According to local media, citing unofficial sources, the
government will inject about 3 million euros ($3.3 million) into
Adria, while German investment fund 4K Invest will provide
another 2-5 million euros and buy Adria.
4K Invest had no immediate comment.
Adria is one of 15 companies earmarked for privatisation in
2013. So far seven of those firms have been sold.
($1 = 0.9138 euros)
