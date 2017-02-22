LJUBLJANA Feb 22 The supervisory board of the Slovenian Sovereign Holding (SDH), a state-owned body which coordinates privatisations and manages state firms, named Lidija Glavina as its new chief executive on Wednesday, SDH said in a statement.

Glavina replaces Marko Jazbec who resigned in July over disputes regarding the management of the country's only port, state-owned Luka Koper.

Glavina is an economist who has acted as temporary head of SDH since Jazbec's resignation.

SDH will coordinate the privatisation of the country's largest bank Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), which is due to be completed by the end of this year in line with European Commission demands.

The country plans to sell 75 percent of NLB through an initial public offering and keep the rest of the bank in state hands to retain a say in key business decisions.

SDH also plans to sell majority or minority stakes in 17 other companies, among them metal products maker Unior and prepare the sale of the country's third largest bank Abanka, which is due to be completed by the middle 2019.

