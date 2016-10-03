(Updates with details, background)
LJUBLJANA Oct 3 Slovenia has temporarily halted
the privatisation of metal products maker MLM due to
"insufficient interest" from potential investors, state-owned
Slovenian Sovereign Holding, which is coordinating the
privatisation, said on Monday.
"The process of the sale is expected to continue in the
first half of 2017 when the results of (the) debt restructuring
of MLM will be seen and when audited business results for 2016
will be available," SDH said in a statement.
MLM is one of 30 companies that are fully or partially owned
by the state and are set to be privatised this year or next. The
tender for MLM, which is 99.9 percent state-owned, was opened in
January.
Last month SDH also postponed the sale of the country's
largest bank Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), which is the biggest
firm on the privatisation list, partly due to increased market
turmoil caused by Britain's decision to leave the European
Union.
Slovenia, which narrowly avoided an international bailout
for its banks in 2013, has been reluctant to sell its major
companies and banks in the past decades and the government still
controls about 50 percent of the economy.
Last week the new Finance Minister Mateja Vranicar Erman
told Reuters that she saw no need for faster privatisation but
added that she plans to work towards improving the management of
state companies.
(Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Alexander Smith)