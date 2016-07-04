(Updates with appointment of new CEO of NLB in para 2)
By Marja Novak
LJUBLJANA, July 4 Slovenia has postponed
investment road shows for the sale of its largest bank, Nova
Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), due to increased market volatility
caused by Britain's vote to leave the European Union, Slovenian
Sovereign Holding (SDH) said on Monday.
The supervisory board of NLB named Blaz Brodnjak as the new
CEO of the bank late on Monday. Brodnjak, who has been a member
of NLB's management board since 2012, replaces Janko Medja who
resigned in February, citing differences with the owner of the
bank.
SDH, which manages state assets and coordinates the
privatisation process, said the NLB initial public offering
(IPO) should still be completed by the end of 2017 as planned.
"The result of the referendum in Great Britain led to
greater volatility on the financial markets," SDH said in a
statement, adding that roadshows, which were initially planned
for July, should be postponed until financial markets are
calmer.
NLB is the largest of about 30 companies whose sale is due
to start this year. Deutsche Bank is advising SDH on
the sale.
"Brexit caused bank shares across Europe to fall. It is
still possible that the sale of NLB will be completed as
planned, but Brexit certainly hurt those plans," said Saso
Stanovnik, chief economist at Alta Invest.
One Slovenian trade union last week called on the government
to stop the sale of NLB, saying that the time was not right due
to low share prices for banks in the EU.
SDH also told Reuters that its privatisation plans remain on
track despite Friday's resignation of its chief executive, Marko
Jazbec.
Jazbec resigned over a dispute regarding the management of
state-owned port Luka Koper. It is not clear when the
new head of SDH will be nominated.
(Reporting by Marja Novak, editing by Louise Heavens)