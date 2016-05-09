LJUBLJANA May 9 Slovenian Sovereign Holding
(SDH) and three other mostly state-owned firms put their joint
stake of 55 percent in metal products maker Unior up for sale on
Monday.
SDH, a state investment fund which manages state capital
assets and coordinates privatisation, announced the sale in a
statement but gave no details on when it would be completed.
Unior is one of more than 30 companies Slovenia is due to
begin privatising this year. The biggest on the list is
Slovenia's largest bank Nova Ljubljanska Banka.
