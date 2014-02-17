BERLIN Feb 17 Slovenia will complete the sale
of 13 state-owned companies and a bank by the end of the year,
Prime Minister Alenka Bratusek told a German newspaper on
Monday.
Slovenia, which scraped together funds to bail out its banks
in late 2013, is now selling companies including Telekom,
Ljubljana airport, flag carrier Adria Airways and No. 2 bank
NKBM. Paint and varnish producer Helios has already been sold,
as has Fotona, a developer of medical and military laser gear.
"We're making good progress with the sales negotiations,"
Bratusek told business daily Handelsblatt.
"There will be no delays. We will have concluded the sales
by the end of the year."
She said the government was currently assessing whether it
would sell further public companies or stakes in businesses to
private investors, adding that a list of new firms would be
ready in two to three months.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Noah Barkin)