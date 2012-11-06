* T-bill auction above target, yields down
* Parliament to ask court to bad referendum
By Marja Novak
LJUBLJANA, Nov 6 Slovenia sold more treasury
bills and at a lower borrowing cost than expected on Tuesday,
despite a credit-rating agency warning over the country's
inability to implement reforms intended to avert a bailout.
Standard & Poor's put the small euro zone country's A rating
on review for possible downgrade while the auction was underway,
saying there were doubts over whether the government would be
able to implement the planned reforms.
But the T-bill sales were above target and yields were lower
than at the previous month's auction, mainly due to a successful
sovereign bond issue in October.
"The fact that Slovenia recently managed to issue a
sovereign bond relieved the pressure on the finance ministry,
which did not necessarily need to raise money now, and that
brought yields down," said Marko Rozman of Dezelna Banka
Slovenije.
Last month Slovenia issued its first sovereign bond this
year, a 10-year $2.25 billion euro paper with a yield of 5.7
percent, averting a bailout for at least 6 months.
On Tuesday the ministry sold 35.9 million euros ($46
million) of 6-month and 12-month T-bills with bids totalling
103.3 million.
Export-driven Slovenia is struggling with its finances after
years of global and regional economic crisis.
However, the country's opposition demanded referendums last
week on two of the government's proposed reforms.
The demands "raise questions about the government's ability
to implement overdue economic and financial sector structural
reforms," S&P said in a statement, putting the ratings on
creditwatch negative.
The parliamentary speaker last week rejected a referendum on
proposals for a "bad bank" to take on the bad debts of
state-owned banks, while parliament is expected to ask the
Constitutional Court later on Tuesday to reject a referendum on
a law to create a state holding which would manage all state
assets and speed up privatisation.
S&P said it expected to wait for the Constitutional Court's
decision before deciding whether to cut Slovenia's rating.
"We could lower our rating on Slovenia by one notch to 'A-',
or by more than one notch to the 'BBB' category if we believe
that the government's ability to enact key reforms to promote a
more flexible and responsive economy and financial markets has
been weakened," S&P said.
Last year a number of laws of the previous centre-left
government were rejected at referendums demanded by trade
unions, students' unions and the opposition.
The rejections led to the fall of the government and an
early election which brought to power the conservative coalition
of Prime Minister Janez Jansa. It plans to raise the retirement
age and cut unemployment benefits and most public sector wages.