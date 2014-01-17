SYDNEY Jan 17 Credit ratings agency Standard & Poor's has affirmed its long and short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings for Slovenia at 'A-/A-2' with a stable outlook.

S&P said the rating reflects Slovenia as an open and relatively wealthy economy with a declning net external liability position.

"These strengths are moderated, in our opinion, by its rising government debt burden, which is partly associated with government support for state-owned banks; its weak growth outlook, given fiscal coslidation, private-sector deleveraging, low investment levels and weak labor and property markets," S&P said in a statement.

