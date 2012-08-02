NEW YORK Aug 2 Moody's Investors Service on Thursday cut Slovenia's government bond rating to Baa2 from A2, just two notches above junk, on worries about the country's banking system and rising vulnerability to shocks.

"The negative outlook reflects Moody's view that the sovereign's funding challenges and risks from the financial system remain substantial," the rating agency said in a statement.

"The deteriorating macroeconomic environment amplifies this risk and opens the possibility that external assistance may be required," the statement read.

Slovenian banks could post bigger losses in 2012 after their combined loss of 200 million euros in 2011 due to non-performing loans, the central bank governor said earlier this year.

In its Thursday statement, Moody's said "the banking system is likely to face increases in non-performing loans on its books."

Standard & Poor's rates Slovenia A-plus, and Fitch rates the country A. Both those ratings carry negative outlooks.