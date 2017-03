Taiwan stocks recover tracking Asia; Taiwan dollar strengthens

TAIPEI, March 28 Taiwan stocks rose on Tuesday, tracking Asian stocks, as investors tentatively took confidence in U.S. President Trump's planned stimulus policies after his setback in getting a healthcare reform bill passed. The main TAIEX index rose 0.4 percent to 9,918.62 points as of 0115 GMT, after closing down 0.3 percent on Monday. Taiwan stocks also took heart after the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average narrowed their losses overnight