NEW YORK Aug 3 Ratings agency Standard & Poor's on Friday cut Slovenia's long-term sovereign credit rating to A from A-plus, citing concerns with asset quality in the country's banks and risks to planned structural reforms.

"In our view, these factors are contributing to the sharp contraction in financial sector external funding and the sustained increase in the government's external funding costs," S&P said in a statement.

The outlook remains negative, the agency said.

The cut comes a day after rival ratings agency Moody's Investors Service cut Slovenia's government bond rating to Baa2 from A2, also noting worries in the Balkan country's banking system.

Slovenia's mostly state-owned banks are likely to end 2012 with a loss for a fourth straight year, after a combined loss of 200 million euros in 2011, mostly due to rising bad loans.

Last month, the government's macroeconomic institute said local banks' bad loans had reached 6 billion euros ($7.40 billion)in the first quarter and were likely to rise further.

Fitch rates the country A, also with a negative outlook.