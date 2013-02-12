NEW YORK Feb 12 Credit ratings agency Standard
& Poor's on Tuesday cut Slovenia's sovereign credit rating by
one notch to A-minus from A, citing the likelihood of an
increased debt burden due to support of its state-owned banks
and uncertain growth prospects.
The rating outlook was revised to stable from CreditWatch
negative, which it placed on the credit in early November.
"We also observe rising policy-implementation risks to
resolving economic and fiscal pressures," S&P said in a
statement.
"In our view, this confluence of factors constrains
Slovenia's ability to further implement policy responses to help
boost its banking system, public finances, and growth
prospects," S&P said.
Slovenia is rated two notches lower by Moody's Investors
Service at Baa2 with a negative outlook while Fitch Ratings has
the euro zone member state at A-minus with a negative outlook.
Earlier on Tuesday, central bank governor Mark Kranjec said
in a published interview that Slovenia must recapitalize its
state banks and then sell them.
Bad debts total about 7 billion euros ($9.37 billion), or 20
percent of gross domestic product, in the mostly state-owned
banking sector. The country is struggling to avoid having to
apply for a bailout.
According to S&P, government support for the
state-controlled banks will increase its debt in 2013 by about 3
billion to 4 billion euros. That is the amount S&P said it
believes will likely be needed to fund the transfer of the
banks' distressed assets to the government-owned Bank Asset
Management Company.
"In such a scenario, we forecast the net general government
debt ratio will rise to 59 percent of GDP at end-2013 and exceed
60 percent thereafter - well above our previous forecast of 53
percent for 2013," S&P said.
S&P said that it expects Slovenia's underlying general
government deficit will decrease to around the government's
target of 3 percent of GDP during 2013 due to reforms, including
a 5 percent cut to public sector wages. The firm expects further
fiscal consolidation and the potential for a more flexible
economy once healthcare and labor market systems are reformed.