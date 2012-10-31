* Opposition says two laws are harmful
* PM Jansa says reforms based on the laws must be enforced
By Zoran Radosavljevic
ZAGREB, Oct 31 Slovenia's opposition has called
for a referendum on two laws the government sees as crucial to
help the country stave off the risk of a bailout, state news
agency STA reported on Wednesday.
The move, initiated by 27 deputies from Positive Slovenia
(PS) and three other legislators shortly before the midnight
deadline on Tuesday, could derail Prime Minister Janez Jansa's
efforts to stabilise public finances and overhaul troubled
state-owned banks.
"The laws are not a solution for managing the state assets
and the position of our banks but are just deepening our
troubles," the PS said on its website.
"The referendum is the last opportunity to stop the
government's irrational suggestions," it said.
Slovenian banks, mostly state-owned, are nursing about 6.5
billion euros ($8.4 billion) of bad loans, amounting to some 18
percent of the small euro zone economy's annual output.
Jansa, who took office in February, cancelled a news
conference called for 11 a.m. (0900 GMT) on Wednesday saying he
wanted to wait for a formal confirmation that the opposition
demands were legal, the government's press office said.
If the opposition demands are validated, parliament must
call the referendum within seven days.
Last Tuesday, the parliament passed reform laws on banking
and management of state firms but the opposition and powerful
trade unions said they could lead to a sell-off of state assets.
The first law would enable the establishment of a state
company to take over bad debts from state-owned banks in
exchange for state-guaranteed bonds, as a means of easing the
credit crunch that is choking the economy.
The parliament also approved the creation of a new state
holding that would manage all state firms and speed up
privatisation.
The Slovenian economy, driven by exports of cars, household
appliances and pharmaceutical products, was badly hit by the
global financial crisis and is now struggling with a new
recession after a mild recovery in 2010 and 2011.
Last year a number of laws proposed by the previous
centre-left government were rejected at referendums, among them
a crucial pension reform. This resulted in the fall of the
government and a snap election that brought Jansa's conservative
administration to power.
Slovenia raised $2.25 billion earlier this month with a
10-year bond, its first sovereign bond this year, staving off a
bailout for now.
But Jansa told parliament last week the country would not be
able to borrow abroad again unless it passed reforms to boost
its credibility on the financial markets.
His government plans to raise the retirement age and ease
regulations governing the hiring and firing of employees from
the start of 2013. It also plans more cuts to public sector
wages to bring the budget deficit below 3 percent of GDP next
year from some 4.2 percent in 2012.
($1 = 0.7705 euros)
(Reporting by Zoran Radosavljevic; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)