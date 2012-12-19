* Bad bank to become operational in April
* NLB cap hike seen next year
By Marja Novak
LJUBLJANA Slovenia's Constitutional Court on
Wednesday rejected opposition and union calls for referendums
that could have blocked economic reforms aimed at averting an
international bailout.
The rejection will mean that a "bad bank" set up to relieve
lenders of soured loans and a new holding company to manage
state-owned firms can become fully operational in April as
planned, Finance Minister Janez Sustersic told reporters.
The small euro zone economy, sapped by weak demand for its
exports, has been struggling with budget problems including bad
debts at state-owned banks.
In October Slovenia passed a law setting up a state firm to
take over the bad loans and enable the banks to be sold, and
another to manage all state firms and speed up privatisation.
But centre-left party Positive Slovenia and a union demanded
referendums on the laws, claiming the privatisation sales could
offer scope for corruption.
Referendums present a big obstacle to reforms in Slovenia,
where anyone can demand one on any newly passed law by
collecting 40,000 citizens' signatures in its favour.
The government appealed to the court saying the latest laws
were crucial to the country's financial stability.
"The delay or rejection of the laws ... at the referendums
would have consequences that would be against the constitution,"
the Court said in a statement explaining its decision.
It said constitutional values such as the development of the
economic system, social security and international obligations
"have an advantage ahead of the right to demand a referendum
considering the gravity of the economic crisis".
The rejection enables enforcement of the laws intended to
help local banks tackle bad loans worth around 19 percent of
gross domestic product (GDP), and to enable privatisation.
Sustersic also said the country's largest bank, state-owned
Nova Ljubljanska Banka, would get a capital boost within six
months, although the bank's supervisors had sought a 375 million
euro ($497 million) increase by the year-end.
"The (Court) decision today gives us more time," said
Sustersic.
NLB, of which Belgian banking and insurance group KBC
owns 22 percent, received 381 million euros from the
state in July but needs more because bad loans are growing.
Sustersic said the government will have to provide up to 4
billion euros of guarantees for bonds that will be given to
banks in exchange for bad loans, and 1 billion euros of fresh
capital to hike state banks' capital.
However, analysts said the court's decision will ease the
pressure on Slovenia, which issued its first sovereign bond in
19 months in October.
"Given that Slovenia's government has been quite successful
in approval of other key laws, like the government budget for
2013 and pensions reform, the expectations of a near-term
international bailout are likely to ease," Jaromir Sindel, an
analyst at Citi Research said after the court's decision.
But he warned "a likely prolonged recession" could further
damage state banks and government finances.
Sustersic said he expected the Court would also block a
referendum on the draft budget for 2013 and 2014, demanded by
trade unions who oppose plans to cut public sector wages.
($1 = 0.7568 euros)
