LJUBLJANA May 8 Slovenia's budget deficit will almost double to 7.8 percent of national output this year according to a reform package to be presented on Thursday as the struggling euro zone member races to avoid a bailout, a government official said.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the government package would outline higher taxes and a privatisation drive to slash the shortfall in 2014.

"In the working document, it says the deficit this year will be 7.8 percent, while it is expected to decline significantly over the following years," the source told Reuters. (Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by Ron Askew)