* Government to present reform package Thursday
* Slovenia racing to avoid becoming latest bailout country
* Sees budget shortfall at 7.8 pct of GDP in 2013
(Adds quotes, analyst, details of package)
By Marja Novak
LJUBLJANA, May 8 Slovenia's budget deficit will
almost double to 7.8 percent of national output this year under
a plan to help the euro zone country fend off a bailout, a
government official said.
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the
government package to be presented on Thursday would outline
higher taxes and a privatisation drive to slash the shortfall in
2014.
But financial markets remain nervous that the coalition
government will lean more on taxes than on the sell-off of state
assets, which account for around 50 percent of the economy.
"In the working document, it says the deficit this year will
be 7.8 percent, while it is expected to decline significantly
over the following years," the source told Reuters.
The figure is higher than an earlier estimate by the
European Commission of 5.3 percent of GDP.
The European Union is watching closely for signs of
soft-pedalling on reforms after Slovenia, the most developed of
the ex-Yugoslav economies, bought itself breathing space last
week by issuing two bonds totalling $3.5 billion.
The government is trying to raise enough funds to stay
solvent and heal three state-owned banks shackled with the
lion's share of the sector's 7 billion euros ($9 billion) in bad
loans, or one fifth of the Slovenian economy.
The jump in the budget deficit will come from an injection
of some 900 million euros in fresh capital to the state-owned
banks by the end of July. The government plans to transfer the
bad loans to a newly established 'bad bank' to ease the credit
crunch and open the door to privatise the banks.
Government sources and local media say Thursday's package
will also call for the sale this year of Slovenia's second
largest bank, Nova KBM, leading telecoms operator
Telekom Slovenia and possibly three other companies
that have yet to be named.
POPULAR ANGER OVER TAX HIKES
The government source said it would include a new
progressive tax on wages for 18 months from in July, rising to 5
percent.
Also under consideration is a hike in value added tax next
year from 20 percent to 22 percent, and a rise in real estate
taxes. Small pension cuts and a 5-percent reduction in the
public sector wage bill are also planned.
Analysts fear the government may rely more on tax revenues
than on tackling state banks and companies that successive
governments have shied away from selling.
The crisis in Slovenia's export-dependent economy has
exposed rampant cronyism and corruption.
"Normally the International Monetary Fund and European Union
do not like revenue-sided adjustments," said Timothy Ash, head
of emerging markets research at Standard Bank.
"More important will be the ambition in terms of state asset
sales, not just for the cash but in terms of changing ... a
statist (economic) model that has largely failed," he said.
New taxes will also deepen resentment among workers and
businesses wrestling with fresh recession since last year.
"These government plans are destroying ... the Slovenian
workers, craftsmen, businessmen, farmers, those who have
shouldered most of the cost of this crisis so far," opposition
People's Party leader Franc Bogovic told reporters.
($1 = 0.7642 euros)
