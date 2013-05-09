* Advisory body warns on Slovenia plan to raise VAT
* Government to announce reform package Thursday
* Slovenia needs to raise funds to heal banks, avoid bailout
By Marja Novak
LJUBLJANA, May 9 A hike in value added tax
planned by Slovenia's government as part of a raft of reforms to
avoid a bailout would only prolong the country's recession, a
government economic advisory body warned on Thursday.
Tax hikes and the privatisation of a bank and telecoms
company will form the backbone of a package to be announced on
Thursday by Slovenia's centre-left government to stabilise its
finances and avoid becoming the latest member of the troubled
euro zone to seek an international bailout.
Slovenia's European Union partners want the privatisation to
go further and for the government to cut back the public sector,
but fear it will lean more on tax hikes faced with the threat of
strikes and disagreements within the disparate ruling coalition.
Successive governments refused to privatise the country's
three major state-owned banks, which made disastrous loans to
politically-connected businesses and racked up most of 7 billion
euros ($9.22 billion) in bad loans suffocating the banking
sector.
A large part went to construction firms that went bankrupt
when a property bubble burst, leaving the country littered with
idle building sites and empty apartments. One firm, Vegrad,
still owes Slovenia's largest bank 108 million euros.
According to a draft of the reform package, parts of which
Reuters has been briefed on, the government is considering
raising VAT to 22 percent from 20 percent from the turn of the
year. A lower tier, mainly on food products, would rise from to
9.5 percent from 8.5 percent.
The government's macroeconomic institute, a forecasting body
that advises the cabinet, said such a step would likely extend
Slovenia's recession into 2014, following an expected
contraction of 1.9 percent this year.
"The measures will in the short term have a negative effect
on growth," the institute said in a written statement to
Reuters.
"Our simulations show that GDP growth would be reduced by
0.2 to 0.3 percentage points if VAT is increased to 22 percent
and 9.5 percent," it said.
The institute had previously forecast a return to growth
next year of 0.2 percent. The European Commission sees a
contraction of 0.1 percent, putting the former Yugoslav republic
of 2 million people alongside Cyprus as the only members of the
17-nation euro zone expected to face recession next year.
Thursday's reform package represents a litmus test of the
ruling coalition's commitment to take the tough steps to wean
the economy off discredited state control and raise the funds to
heal the ailing banking sector.
BREATHING SPACE
Slovenia's economy was the euro zone's fastest growing when
it became the first ex-Communist country to join the single
currency bloc in 2007.
Driven by exports of Renault cars, household appliances and
pharmaceuticals, the boom allowed successive government to shy
away from the unpopular sale of state assets and reform of the
welfare system and rigid labour market.
But when export demand dried up with the onset of the global
crisis, rising bad loans and borrowing costs laid bare a culture
of cronyism and mismanagement in an economy 50-percent
controlled by the state.
According to the draft reform package, the budget deficit is
expected to hit 7.8 percent of GDP this year, from 4 percent in
2012.
To rein back the shortfall, the government is expected to
call for a progressive tax on wages of up to 5 percent for a
period of 18 months and the sale of the country's second largest
bank, Nova KBM and the largest telecoms
operator, Telekom Slovenia.
On Wednesday, central bank governor Marko Kranjec joined
calls for the government to focus on cutting back the public
sector rather than solely raising taxes, and to press ahead with
the sale of state assets.
The country bought some breathing space last week when it
managed to issue two bonds with a total value of $3.5 billion,
but will have to tap markets again no later than the first
quarter of 2014 before a 5-year 1.5 billion euro bond matures on
April 2.
($1 = 0.7591 euros)
(Editing by Matt Robinson and Philippa Fletcher)