LJUBLJANA May 9 Slovenia pledged on Thursday to
sell 15 state firms including its second largest bank, biggest
telecoms operator and national airline under a crisis package to
avert an international bailout.
Prime Minister Alenka Bratusek said value added tax would
rise from 20 percent to 22 percent from July but that the
government was still in talks with unions on planned cuts to the
public sector wage bill.
She said the budget deficit would soar to 7.8 percent of
national output this year but the government aimed to bring it
down to 3.3 percent in 2014.
Finance Minister Uros Cufer said the package would result in
total savings of around 1 billion euros in spending cuts and
revenues.
