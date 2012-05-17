* Pension, labour reform needed

* Debt costs remain high

* Bank recapitalisation vital

By Marja Novak

LJUBLJANA, May 17 Once one of the euro zone's most promising newcomers, Slovenia is now struggling to raise funds to pay its bills as investors spooked by the currency bloc's debt crisis lose faith in the country's will to reform.

The ex-Communist country, which claimed independence from the former Yugoslavia in 1991, took advantage of its central location between Austria and Italy to become the euro zone's fastest growing economy when it joined the bloc in 2007, exporting Renault cars, household appliances and pharmaceuticals. It also ran a balanced budget.

Five years later it is wrestling with recession and a budget gap that reached 6.4 percent of economic output in 2011, more than double the European Union's target ceiling.

Export growth has slowed sharply as bigger economies across the bloc weaken under the pressure of public and private debt and investors question whether Europe's leaders can bring the crisis under control.

Slovenia's government expects its economy to contract by 0.9 percent this year after shrinking 0.2 percent in 2011.

Long-discussed reforms of the public sector and recapitalisation for its banks have now become critical if the country wants to persuade international investors it is still a safe bet, analysts say.

Slovenia issued its last bond in March 2011 and postponed issuing another for 1.5 billion euros ($1.9 billion), planned for this April and needed to plug the budget gaps, when investors demanded a return of more than 5 percent.

Its public debt grew to 47.6 percent of GDP at the end of 2011 from 21.6 percent in 2008, and last week parliament agreed an 8 percent cut in public sector wages and cuts in most social benefits among measures intended to slim the budget deficit to 3.5 percent this year.

But these savings, adopted after long and tough talks with trade unions, show no signs so far of bringing down yields on Slovenia's bonds, which remain around 5.3 percent for its 11-year bond, according to the government's macroeconomic institute.

Analysts say the government has to do much more - increasing flexibility in the labour market, raising the retirement age, improving the efficiency of the public health system and selling several state firms.

"The market does not believe in forecasts, it believes in actions," Matej Tomazin, head of the fund management firm KD Skladi which manages some 400 million euros of capital, told Reuters. "Investors are waiting to see the actual enforcement of the measures that were agreed."

NEEDY BANKS

The centre-right government of Prime Minister Janez Jansa, which took power in February, has pledged to enforce reforms in 2013 to raise the retirement age to around 65 years from 58 at present.

Parliament ousted the last centre-left government in September after voters rejected its pension reform and other laws at referendums demanded mostly by trade unions.

"(Debt) yields could fall later this year provided that the government continues with reforms," said Cvetka Selsek, the president of the board of SKB bank, a Slovenian unit of France's Societe Generale, which was a lead manager of the postponed April bond issue.

"One thing it has to do is prepare the pension reform as soon as possible."

Slovenia must also enable capital boosts for its major banks, whose poor asset quality stifles their ability to lend, said Bostjan Vasle, head of the macroeconomic institute.

The three largest banks, state-owned Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB) and Nova KBM and privately-owned Abanka Vipa, all ended 2011 with losses and needing fresh capital to meet regulators' requirements.

David Riley, head of sovereign ratings at Fitch, told Reuters that last week's deficit-cutting vote was "a positive development" but risks remain in the banking sector, "especially the risks from the intensification of the euro zone crisis".

That has weighed on Slovenia's credit ratings. While all three major agencies still rate the country comfortably within investment grade, and stronger than big euro debtors such as Italy and Spain, they all see a negative outlook.

NLB, in which Belgian banking and insurance group KBC has a 25 percent stake, has the highest needs. The European Banking Authority wants it to boost capital by 400 million euros by the end of June.

The government is seeking private investors to buy more than half of its 55 percent stake in NLB. "I don't think the government will be able to issue a bond before the solution for NLB is found," said fund manager Tomazin.

Vasle said the government could cover its needs over the coming months and possibly for the whole of 2012 by issuing additional treasury bills on the domestic market. Over the past six months, Slovenia has issued 1.87 billion euros of treasury bills with maturities of up to 18 months. It has been paying about 2 percent to borrow using 1-year bills.

"For some time still we could finance our needs in such a way," said Vasle, without saying how long that might be.

The government also has more than 1 billion euros in bank deposits - but it has been reluctant to withdraw that money from the enfeebled banks.

