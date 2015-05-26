By Marja Novak
| LJUBLJANA
LJUBLJANA May 26 Slovenia must reform its
pension and health systems and cut the number of state agencies
and funds to reduce the pressure of growing public debt on its
finances, the head of the national budget-supervisory body said
on Tuesday.
Slovenia was paying annual interest on its debt that was
higher than the state's entire annual investment budget, Tomaz
Vesel, the president of the Court of Audit, told Reuters.
The Court of Audit supervises public spending in Slovenia,
which narrowly avoided an international bailout because of its
debt-laden banks in 2013.
From this year to 2017, Slovenia will have to pay about 1
billion euros a year in interest on its debt. That equals about
13 percent of annual budget revenues, Vesel said.
The public debt rose to 30 billion euros, or 80.9 percent of
GDP, in 2014 from 21.6 percent in 2008, as the export-oriented
country was badly hit by the global crisis. The government also
poured more than 3 billion euros of its own funds into local
banks to rescue them in 2013.
The government expects debt to rise to some 81.6 percent of
GDP this year, then fall from 2016 on.
"Budget spending on pensions has been growing over the past
years, so the pension system is not sustainable and needs to be
reformed as soon as possible," Vesel said.
"Another option would be to raise taxes, but we cannot
afford that because it would worsen Slovenia competitiveness,"
he said.
Last year, Slovenia spent almost 5 billion euros on
pensions, up from 3.5 billion euros a decade before, mainly
because of its rapidly ageing population.
In 2013, the country enforced a pension reform that will
gradually raise the retirement age to 65, from 59 now. The
Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, however,
said earlier in May that was not enough to make the system
sustainable.
Vesel said Slovenia should also cut the high number of state
agencies and funds. It now has 23 agencies, which regulate
securities markets and supervise insurers, oversee public data,
regulate auditing, and supervise Slovenian film production,
among other things.
