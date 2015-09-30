LJUBLJANA, Sept 30 Revoz, the Slovenian unit of French car maker Renault, expects to cut 150 jobs by the start of November due to lower than expected growth in demand, spokeswoman Nevenka Basek said.

"Production this year will be about 10 to 15 percent higher than in 2014," Basek said. In January the company said it expected to raise production by about 15 percent this year.

Revoz, which makes Twingo and Smart Forfour models, at present employs about 2,400 people.

It produced 118,578 cars last year, up by 26.5 percent on 2013, and reached sales of 848 million euros. (Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by Jason Neely)