LJUBLJANA, Sept 30 Revoz, the Slovenian unit of
French car maker Renault, expects to cut 150 jobs by
the start of November due to lower than expected growth in
demand, spokeswoman Nevenka Basek said.
"Production this year will be about 10 to 15 percent higher
than in 2014," Basek said. In January the company said it
expected to raise production by about 15 percent this year.
Revoz, which makes Twingo and Smart Forfour models, at
present employs about 2,400 people.
It produced 118,578 cars last year, up by 26.5 percent on
2013, and reached sales of 848 million euros.
(Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by Jason Neely)