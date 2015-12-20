BRIEF-Mood Media announces sale of BIS to Econocom
* Mood Media Corp - agreement to sell bis to econocom for $20.2 million in cash less escrow and fees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LJUBLJANA Dec 20 Slovenians voted against a law that would enable same-sex couples to get married and to adopt children, preliminary results of the State Electoral Commission showed on Sunday.
Some 63 percent of voters opposed the law while about 37 percent supported it, according to the preliminary results after 96 percent of votes were counted. (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Dominic Evans)
* Mood Media Corp - agreement to sell bis to econocom for $20.2 million in cash less escrow and fees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S