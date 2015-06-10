LJUBLJANA, June 10 Slovenian tourism and
financial firm Sava plans to sell its 44.07 percent
stake in a small local bank Gorenjska Banka, Sava said in a
statement on Wednesday.
It said it has hired German consultancy Equity Gate to
consult in the sale. It added the proceeds of the sale will be
used to reduce Sava's debt.
In March the Bank of Slovenia said Gorenjska Banka has until
the end of 2015 to cover its potential capital shortfall of 58
million euros in an adverse scenario.
Gorenjska said in March it was seeking a strategic investor
and would not need state help to cover the potential shortfall.
Sava is the largest shareholder of Gorenjska with state and
private companies and banks holding most of the remaining
shares.
(Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)