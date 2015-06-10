LJUBLJANA, June 10 Slovenian tourism and financial firm Sava plans to sell its 44.07 percent stake in a small local bank Gorenjska Banka, Sava said in a statement on Wednesday.

It said it has hired German consultancy Equity Gate to consult in the sale. It added the proceeds of the sale will be used to reduce Sava's debt.

In March the Bank of Slovenia said Gorenjska Banka has until the end of 2015 to cover its potential capital shortfall of 58 million euros in an adverse scenario.

Gorenjska said in March it was seeking a strategic investor and would not need state help to cover the potential shortfall.

Sava is the largest shareholder of Gorenjska with state and private companies and banks holding most of the remaining shares.

(Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)