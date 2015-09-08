LJUBLJANA, Sept 8 Russian bank Sberbank is planning to sell its Slovenian unit, mainly because of the small market in the country, Slovenian daily newspaper Dnevnik reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources.

It said U.S. investment fund Apollo, which recently bought Slovenia's second-largest bank NKBM, and Russia-based Expobank, were interested in buying the unit.

Sberbank, Apollo and Expobank were not available for immediate comment.

Sberbank is one of the smaller Slovenian banks, with a market share of about 4.5 percent.

The Slovenian banking sector has been consolidating since 2013, when the government had to pour more than 3 billion euros ($3.4 billion) into mostly state-owned local banks in order to prevent them from collapsing under a large amount of bad loans.

In this way the country also managed to narrowly avoid an international bailout. ($1 = 0.8913 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by David Holmes)